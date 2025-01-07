CES 2025: Sony Opens Preorders For Afeela EV

Sony Honda Mobility took to the stage at CES 2025 to announce that their first electric car, Afeela 1, is now open for preorders.

The vehicle has been five years in the making and is a result of a joint venture between Honda and Sony

Initially, it is offered in two trims: the A$143,762 Afeela 1 Origin and the A$164,551 Afeela 1 Signature.

They come with a complimentary three-year subscription to several in-car features including the company’s Level 2+ driver assist and an AI-powered personal assistant.

For now, the company has limited the preorders to those who live in California, with no details offered immediately as to when it will be available in markets outside the US, including Australia.

Afeela 1 is scheduled for US production at an existing plant in Ohio with deliveries expected to commence in mid-2026.

The EV has a claimed EPA-estimated range of up to 300 miles, and built-in support for Tesla’s Supercharger network.

A 3D Motion Management System, which includes posture control technology, integrates control of the motor, brakes, and suspension to adjust ride comfort and handling on various road surfaces.

Inside, it features screens across the dashboard. There are 40 sensors (cameras, LiDAR, radars, ultrasonic sensors) equipped on the Afeela 1 to help it sense and collect data from the surroundings for semi-autonomous driving assistance.

At the CES, Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yasuhide Mizuno summoned the vehicle onstage by speaking “Come on out, Afeela” into his phone.

The company noted that Afeela 1 can be upgraded and expanded via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates.

Mizuno described the Afeela 1 showcased at CES 2025 as a “near final” version, and hence they could be small tweaks before the final production version makes it to customers.