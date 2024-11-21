Changes In Electrolux Management Announced

Electrolux have moved to expand their sales operation in Australia with the promotion of two existing executives into new roles.

Effect from December 2, 2024, Tren Lewis, currently State Sales Manager SA/NT, (seen below) who joined the Company in 2008, will move to head up the Swedish Companies Commercial operation.

Hass Mahdi – Sales Director – ANZ said “Tren is an exceptional people leader and a highly respected professional with a proven record of bringing strong industry insights into our business operations. His innate ability in building high-performing teams has me excited about a prosperous new era for the Commercial team.” Tren Lewis scaled Changes In Electrolux Management Announced

Currently he is working on a major internal project with his State role taken over by Danielle Shrubsole.

She is set to take over the role permanently when Tran takes over Commercial operations.

Shrubsole,(seen below)  has worked in the appliance industry for 18 years, of which eight have been with Electrolux Group.Danielle Shrubsole Changes In Electrolux Management Announced

Danielle brings her strong leadership focus and highly regarded customer engagement skills to her appointment claims management.

Hass Mahdi “The promotion of Dani into the State Sales manager role is well-deserved recognition of the significant contribution she has made to the success of the South Australian sales team and her exceptional leadership capabilities. I’m extremely proud of the depth of talent we have developed in our pipeline and the opportunity we have to recognise both Dani and Tren in making these appointments.”

Hisense OZ Profits Surge As They Target Struggling LG & Samsung

Confusion Reigns Over Google's Plans For Pixel Tablet

