Check Out The Fresh Redesign The Fitbit App Is Launching  

From today on, select users of the Google-owned app Fitbit will be invited to try a beta version of its newly refreshed design which will be out in the fall.  

The design centres on streamlining the UI, making it more straightforward for users to find information with a three-tab design divided into the sections: Today, Coach, and You.

The You section is where personal fitness data is stored which feeds into users setting goals and tracking progress with Fitbit badges used as motivation.

The Coach tab allows individuals to select workouts like yoga or strength-building by either scrolling through the suggested plans curated by Fitbit-certified health experts to watch training videos or typing in their preferred workout.

Lastly, the Today tab acts as a snapshot of fitness for users highlighting metrics including sleep time, water intake, heart rate, weight, miles and steps walked or ran, exercise hours, calories burned, and others.

Aligning with what competitors are doing in the market, personalisation is a critical aspect of the app’s refresh, which blends the new tabs with theming that Google has embraced for Android.

Of the update, Google says accuracy increased to ensure a higher step count accuracy, regardless of if individuals are running or walking.

Although the Fitbit app update is not available to all users just yet, it will be out by the fall, close to the drop date for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2. 

