Check Out The New GoPro Hero 10 Black

Images and specs of the GoPro Hero 10 Black have been leaked by WinFuture, the same publication that also leaked the Hero 9 Black this time last year.

Unlike the Hero 9 Black, which saw a complete redesign, the new flagship GoPro looks very similar. In terms of processing power, the Hero 10 will have a new GP2 with support for 5.3K videos shot at a smooth 60fps, or 4K video recorded at 120fps.

There’s an image sensor which gives photo resolution of 23 megapixels, HyperSmooth 4.0 in-camera software stabilisation, TimeWarp 3.0 for time-lapse videos, and is water resistant to a depth of ten metres.

There’s no pricing or release date as yet, but GoPros generally drop in September, which means we’ll know more very soon.