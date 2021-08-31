Check Out The New GoPro Hero 10 Black

Images and specs of the GoPro Hero 10 Black have been leaked by WinFuture, the same publication that also leaked the Hero 9 Black this time last year.

Unlike the Hero 9 Black, which saw a complete redesign, the new flagship GoPro looks very similar. In terms of processing power, the Hero 10 will have a new GP2 with support for 5.3K videos shot at a smooth 60fps, or 4K video recorded at 120fps.

Screen Shot 2021 08 31 at 1.07.08 pm Check Out The New GoPro Hero 10 Black

There’s an image sensor which gives photo resolution of 23 megapixels, HyperSmooth 4.0 in-camera software stabilisation, TimeWarp 3.0 for time-lapse videos, and is water resistant to a depth of ten metres.

There’s no pricing or release date as yet, but GoPros generally drop in September, which means we’ll know more very soon.

 

