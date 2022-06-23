Chromebooks To Become Gaming Machines With Nvidia Hardware

News by Daniel Croft Share
X

Chromebooks have been tipped to become serious gaming machines, according to new rumours published by Chrome Unboxed.

The report speculates that a Chromebook with some powerful hardware, including an Intel Alder Lake CPU and a Nvidia GPU could be on the way.

A listing found in the Chromium Gerrit that mentions the term “Agah” is what Chrome Unboxed believes to be the new device.

“Agah” was renamed from “Draco”, an earlier project that had an email domain attached that has been involved with HP projects, according to Chrome Unboxed, however this is still speculation. As a result, the rumors suggest that the new gaming Chromebook could be coming from HP as soon as the end of this year, or by next year following CES. It could possibly be branded under the HP Omen gaming range.

%name Chromebooks To Become Gaming Machines With Nvidia Hardware

There is lots to suggest that a gaming Chromebook could one day become a reality outside of this new speculation. Only recently, videogame marketplace and platform Steam announced that it would be coming to Chromebooks

Furthermore, Chrome Unboxed has been tracking Chromium listings since January that suggest that a gaming Chromebook could be the case, and in March, suggested dedicated GPU’s may feature in the devices.

MediaTek and Nvidia also partnered in 2021, however the only device that the new project has released thus far is the Acer Spin 513, which does not feature a Nvidia GPU.

4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Chromebooks To Become Gaming Machines With Nvidia Hardware
728x90 Tour Chromebooks To Become Gaming Machines With Nvidia Hardware
728x90 Chromebooks To Become Gaming Machines With Nvidia Hardware
CUST Retention FY22 Sport WinterCodes Q3 NRL 728x90 Chromebooks To Become Gaming Machines With Nvidia Hardware
Uniden PRO 728 x 90 Chromebooks To Become Gaming Machines With Nvidia Hardware
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Chromebooks To Become Gaming Machines With Nvidia Hardware
220524 SAV 4square May leaderboard Chromebooks To Become Gaming Machines With Nvidia Hardware
728 x 90 Chromebooks To Become Gaming Machines With Nvidia Hardware
728x90 Chromebooks To Become Gaming Machines With Nvidia Hardware
211112 4Square Banner Narrow TWE3B 2 Chromebooks To Become Gaming Machines With Nvidia Hardware
Previous Post

SteelSeries Keyboards Are The ‘Fastest In The World’

Casio's New Adventure Watch Is Made Of Beans

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

TikTok Slammed For 18-Month Android Policy Violation
Play Super Smash Bros. Melee On Your iPhone
Canton Launch New ‘Smart Series’ Range