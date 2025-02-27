Clicks Introduces QWERTY-Keyboard Case For Android Phones

Clicks Technology has introduced the first three BlackBerry-style Clicks Keyboards for Android smartphones, with IQU being its exclusive distributor in Australia.

Its cases were previously available only for select iPhone models, but the company has now designed them for Google’s Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9, Motorola’s folding Razr and Razr Ultra, as well as Samsung’s newest release, the Galaxy S25.

Since launching the company last year, the company says that over 100,000 of its physical cases have been sold in more than 100 countries. Until now, they were only compatible with iPhone 14, 15 and 16 models.

The Android versions are similarly designed to iPhone cases, including the round keys, with tactile feedback, which are slightly angled to enhance the typing experience.

By moving the keyboard off the display, Clicks says that it frees up plenty of screen space for apps and other content.

The Android Clicks case allows keyboard shortcuts to be used for launching apps, and also has a dedicated key for accessing Google Gemini.

It features backlighting, and instead of another battery, it draws its power from the Android device itself via a USB-C port.

A new Android version of the Clicks Keyboard mobile app will facilitate customisation of the keyboard’s functionality, including how some of its keys work.

Clicks says that it is also adding a “strong magnetic array” to the two Pixel cases, a feature it previously introduced with the iPhone 16 version to improve MagSafe compatibility, making it easier to use wireless chargers with Google’s latest smartphones.

“Android phones are loved for the choice over hardware, software and experience they offer,” said Michael Fisher, Clicks co-founder and YouTube tech reviewer (MrMobile).

“Clicks gives the Android community more choice over how to type, navigate and take action with a smart accessory that’s as fun as it is functional.”

The cases for the Motorola devices will come in two colours: Electric (blue) and Onyx (black), while the Pixel devices will also get two colours: Surge (high-vis yellow-green) and Onyx (black), and the Galaxy S25 case will be available in Pinot (red) and Onyx (black).

The Click cases for Android phones are expected to arrive in Australia once stock is allocated and will be available at JB Hi-Fi marketplace, IQU’s own website (www.iqu2u.com) and Bunnings marketplace.

Exact pricing for the Australian versions of the Android keyboards are yet to be confirmed, but all the Android keyboards have an introductory price of $99 (A$157) in the US and are expected to commence shipping over the coming months.