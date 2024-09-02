Codenamed ‘Orion’, But Is It The New Motorola Razr?

It’s codenamed Orion, and it could be the next Motorola foldable.

The foldable smartphone will be released in 2025, according to Gizmochina. Its model number is XT2551-3.

“Since the previous device with model number XT2451 was the Razr 50 Ultra, we think this new device could be the Razr 60 Ultra,” says the tech website.

“However, the market name of the device is not yet known. The ‘XT25’ prefix confirms that the new smartphone will be released in 2025 …”

It’s been 20 years since Motorola released its first Razr, the V3. The Razr brand began as a flip top phone and for about five years it’s featured foldables.

2024 MOTOROLA RAZR 50 ULTRA 2k PRODUCT RENDER FAMILY ANGLE 79 Codenamed Orion, But Is It The New Motorola Razr?
Razr 50 Ultra.

The recent Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra come with a 3.6-inch and 4-inch screen, respectively.

Users can access Google’s Gemini AI directly from their external display. 

The devices have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to help protect from mishaps, can handle being submerged in 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes, and have a “simplified hinge” for better protection from dust.

There is a 50MP high-res, main camera system with Moto AI camera capabilities and Google Photos AI-powered editing features. “With the 50MP telephoto lens, users can take advantage of the 2x optical zoom without losing image quality,” says Motorola.

