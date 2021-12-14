Cool Coloured PS5 Covers From Sony

Sony started cracking down on third-party PlayStation 5 plate covers a while ago, and it was hoped that, rather than wanting users to stick to an all-white world, the company was gearing up to release their own official version.

Now, that has come to pass. Starting next month, gamers that have managed to actually purchase the rare console will be able to adorn their PS5 with one of five colours from the Galaxy Collection: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple.

They will cost $77 and be available for both models: the Blu-ray and the PS5 Digital Edition.

In addition, Sony will be releasing three new controllers, in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple, to go with the recent DualSense wireless controllers in Cosmic Red and Midnight Black.

These will set you back $105, and be available from next month.