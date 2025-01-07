Conceptual Product From Withings Offers 360° View Of Health

An “empathetic AI vocal companion” is part of a new conceptual health product from Withings known as Omnia.

Omnia is designed to present users with an interactive, 360-degree view of their vital indicators.

“The interconnected nature of health means that changes in one system of the body can ripple through and influence others, highlighting the critical need to understand correlations between biomarkers,” the company said.

“Omnia, currently in development, is poised to revolutionise health management by leveraging AI to aggregate, analyse and interpret key indicators such as heart health, nutrition trends, body composition, lung function, activity tracking and sleep quality.”

With a “sleek, mirrored interface equipped with voice commands, a 3D body model and a connected base brimming with advanced health sensors”, Withings said Omnia will “demystify these complex relationships in a highly engaging and intuitive way”.

“By delivering clear, actionable insights and personalised recommendations, it empowers users to make targeted lifestyle changes that improve their overall health.”

This will lead to proactive rather than reactive decision-making around health, the company said.

“The companion offers real-time feedback, answers questions, and provides motivation, making the user’s journey to better health as supportive as it is informative.”

Omnia’s features include:

Daily scans delivering insights into heart, lungs, weight, sleep, activity and nutrition;

A “friendly, empathetic voice assistant offering real-time feedback, answers to questions, motivation and guidance”.

The ability to connect with with healthcare professionals for “virtual consultations and asynchronous assessments”.

ECG (including AFib detection), overnight heart rate, irregular rhythm notifications, resting heart rate, vascular age and blood pressure;

Muscle-to-fat ratio, water mass, bone mass, visceral fat and weight trends.

Steps, calories burned, VO2 max, elevations, workout, recovery heart rate and body temperature variations;

pH, ketone trends, specific gravity and vitamin C analysis, and;

Apnea detection, interruptions, sleep stages and recovery.

Withings sells a number of smart devices, including scales, blood pressure monitors, smartwatches, sleep trackers and thermometers.

“Omnia embodies Withings’ vision of the future, highlighting the interconnected nature of health and making the invisible visible to help individuals transform the way they manage their personal health,” said Eric Carreel, Founder and President of Withings.

“This holistic perspective enables users to proactively maintain their health while identifying subtle anomalies early, often before they escalate into larger concerns.”

Some of Omnia’s features, including clinician reviews and AI guidance, will be available on the Withings app at some point in 2025.