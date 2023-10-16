Concert-Ready Soundboks Speaker Launched

Soundboks, a company that specialises in Bluetooth speakers, has promised a rock-your-world kind of experience with its industrial grade speaker, the Soundboks 4, designed to keep audio pumping all day and night, no matter the situation.

Equipped with two 10-inch subwoofers and a 1-inch compression tweeter in a ported cabinet, the Soundboks 4 was designed to be moved around and handle the elements due to the shock absorbing silicone corners, weatherproof IP65 rating, and removeable dent proof steel grille.

It was also designed to play as low 40Hz, and as loud as 126dB Max, employing 3x 72W RMS Class D amplifiers.

Claimed to last up to 40 hours on one charge due to lithium iron phosphate battery technology, this speaker offers over a day of play, however, it can’t last this long on max volume. On max volume, the time reduces by 6 hours. The battery is also removeable and can be swapped with one that’s fully charged, just in case 40 hours isn’t long enough. Additional batteries are also available for an extra cost.

Soundboks uses “state-of-the-art components and advanced acoustic engineering techniques,” including powerful digital signal processing, to achieve its goal of delivering exceptional sound quality. The Soundboks 4 can also be paired with up to four other speakers with low latency.

It can be controlled via the Soundboks App, including sound profiles and customisable EQ settings, a control panel for use with instruments, and instant pairing.

It stands just under 26-inches tall and has two balanced (XLR and ¼ inch) inputs, as well as a 3.5mm minijack stereo input and output.

It’s available in a black on black, or black on grey colour scheme, and can be purchased from soundboks.com, retailing for around €999.00. Australian pricing and availability is still be revealed.