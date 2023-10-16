Concert-Ready Soundboks Speaker Launched

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Soundboks, a company that specialises in Bluetooth speakers, has promised a rock-your-world kind of experience with its industrial grade speaker, the Soundboks 4, designed to keep audio pumping all day and night, no matter the situation. 

Equipped with two 10-inch subwoofers and a 1-inch compression tweeter in a ported cabinet, the Soundboks 4 was designed to be moved around and handle the elements due to the shock absorbing silicone corners, weatherproof IP65 rating, and removeable dent proof steel grille. 

It was also designed to play as low 40Hz, and as loud as 126dB Max, employing 3x 72W RMS Class D amplifiers. 

10 12 23 soundboks rock your world promo Concert Ready Soundboks Speaker Launched

Claimed to last up to 40 hours on one charge due to lithium iron phosphate battery technology, this speaker offers over a day of play, however, it can’t last this long on max volume. On max volume, the time reduces by 6 hours. The battery is also removeable and can be swapped with one that’s fully charged, just in case 40 hours isn’t long enough. Additional batteries are also available for an extra cost. 

Soundboks uses “state-of-the-art components and advanced acoustic engineering techniques,” including powerful digital signal processing, to achieve its goal of delivering exceptional sound quality. The Soundboks 4 can also be paired with up to four other speakers with low latency. 

It can be controlled via the Soundboks App, including sound profiles and customisable EQ settings, a control panel for use with instruments, and instant pairing. 

10 12 23 soundboks rock your world 1 Concert Ready Soundboks Speaker Launched

It stands just under 26-inches tall and has two balanced (XLR and ¼ inch) inputs, as well as a 3.5mm minijack stereo input and output.  

It’s available in a black on black, or black on grey colour scheme, and can be purchased from soundboks.com, retailing for around €999.00. Australian pricing and availability is still be revealed. 

Uniden Uniden AppCamSoloPro2k BonusMay 2023 728x90 1 Concert Ready Soundboks Speaker Launched
Channel News Banner Leader board scaled Concert Ready Soundboks Speaker Launched
728x90 Concert Ready Soundboks Speaker Launched
Whatmough 728x90 Concert Ready Soundboks Speaker Launched
728x90 Concert Ready Soundboks Speaker Launched
bundles 728x90 1 Concert Ready Soundboks Speaker Launched
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Concert Ready Soundboks Speaker Launched
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Concert Ready Soundboks Speaker Launched
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Concert Ready Soundboks Speaker Launched
Leaderboard 728x90 Concert Ready Soundboks Speaker Launched
Previous Post

Netflix To Open Its Own Stores

BenQ Goes Into Gaming With New 4K Smart Projectors

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple AirPods Lite, AirPods Max 2 Launch Tipped
Xiaomi Take On Razer with 10GB RAM Gaming Phone
Puma Revives 1986 Smart Shoe