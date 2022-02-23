Cook A Treat With Panasonic’s 32L Microwave

Promising more than 1100W of guts, the Panasonic NN-ST64JWQPQ microwave is fully ready to roll.

It features a 340mm turntable diameter, which will easily allow you to get bowls of soup ready.

It will also let you zap a cube of butter at low power, and defrost food evenly with its inverter.

Making things even handier, there is a touch control panel so you can defrost food by type and weight.

It’s 52.5cm wide, 31cm high, and goes back 38.8cm, so it’s a great fit and will sort you out for defrosting ground beef and other stuff, thanks to Panasonic’s Inverter technology, which delivers continuous heating at modulated power resulting in evenly cooked food.

