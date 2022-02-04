Cordless Bespoke Jet Vacuum From Samsung

Samsung’s Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaners are set to shake up the home appliance field. With three models launching on March 3, they deliver a new level of house management, with 210W of suction power for a hygienic cleaning experience.

Making this a stand-out product is the Integrated Clean Station, which is a dock that automatically empties the dustbin and charges your unit.

The Clean Station means fine dust particles don’t escape during the emptying process. Plus, the Multi-Layered Filtration System means only clean air is released from the Bespoke Jet during cleaning.

As air is sucked in, the main cyclone separates large dust particles, which are then picked up in a metal mesh grille filter. A micro filter then catches fine dust particles, before a fine dust particle traps micro dust.

Keeping things hygienic at every level, all parts and filters are washable.

On top of this, the Bespoke Jet is light at 1.44kg, and equipped with a more enhanced Digital Inverter Motor, for even better results, on hard floors or carpet.

“Bespoke Jet is our latest example of Samsung’s commitment to bringing meaningful innovation into Australian homes,” says Jeremy Senior, Samsung Australia’s Vice President of Consumer Electronics.

With long battery life and high performance, the Bespoke Jet also offers sophisticated design that blends into your home’s style, so you can keep it nearby for unexpected clean-ups.

It also features a convenient LED digital display serving up all the information you need while cleaning, including suction level settings and remaining battery time. It also provides error alerts, such as clogging, objects stuck in the brush, or missing filters and gives you a guide to help fix the problem.

There are also a range of accessories for improved cleaning solutions on specific surfaces, and it features an ergonomic telescopic wand with adjustable height to get into hard-to-reach areas.

All of this led to the unit being recognised as an honoree at the CES 2021 Innovation Awards, as well as winning a Good Design Award the same year.

Bringing home appliances into the modern era, there are three levels of the Bespoke Jet – the Elite Extra at $1399, the Complete Extra at $1299 and the Pro Extra at $1299.