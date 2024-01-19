Corning Debuts Gorilla Armor On Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Samsung has recently unveiled its new Galaxy S24 series, packed with several upgrades to include AI features. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a titanium frame, and Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass Armor.

Samsung and Corning have been partners in the industry for over 50 years, and with the latest Gorilla Armor, Corning is parting ways with the ‘Glass’ in the moniker.

Corning claims the armour is different to other smartphone cover materials, with the panel made from up to 25% pre-consumer recycled content. Samsung claims the armour offers durability and visual clarity.

The Gorilla Armor is touted to reduce reflections by up to 75%, for enhanced readability, and minimal screen reflections.

According to Corning, during testing, the Gorilla Armor showed “superior results” when compared to aluminosilicate cover glasses.

The company has also developed a new Scratch Bot Lab test, to monitor micro scratches caused by daily wear. The Gorilla Armor is said to offer up to 4x the resistance to scratches.

1705576389 wVFZia Galaxy S24 Series dl4 Corning Debuts Gorilla Armor On Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

ChannelNewsJuly728by90 Corning Debuts Gorilla Armor On Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Corning Debuts Gorilla Armor On Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
728x90 Corning Debuts Gorilla Armor On Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
channelnews728by90juneevocd Corning Debuts Gorilla Armor On Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
3sixt channelnews banner 728 × 90px tagline01 2 Corning Debuts Gorilla Armor On Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Corning Debuts Gorilla Armor On Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Corning Debuts Gorilla Armor On Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Corning Debuts Gorilla Armor On Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
728x90 Corning Debuts Gorilla Armor On Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
QUEEN 728x90 Corning Debuts Gorilla Armor On Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Previous Post

Samsung Boasts Camera Ability On Galaxy S24 Series

Amazon Could Release A Paid Version Of Alexa Soon

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Aldi Mobile Boost Plans, Offers 16GB Jumbo Option
Review: Acer's Predator G1 Is Second To None
Roku Cracks Down on Piracy