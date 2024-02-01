Crash Detection Could Soon Come To Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra & Z Fold5

Samsung appears to have equipped its Galaxy S24 Ultra and Z Fold5 with a secret crash detection feature, which could be rolled out soon via a software update.

The system code for a ‘Car Crash Detect Wakeup’ sensor was discovered buried inside a OneUI 6.1 hidden system app, MoccaMobile.

It was reported this feature relies on a composite sensor, using data from multiple physical sensors, including the accelerometer and gyroscope, fusing it in the Android Sensor Hub.

The feature reportedly calls emergency services if it detects the user has been in a severe accident.

The feature is currently supported on the Google Pixel 8 series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 3. Support for the feature was also rolled out to Austria, Belgium, India, Portugal, and Switzerland in November.

It remains unclear when and how Samsung will roll out the feature officially, or if it will be present on the S24 and S24+ models.