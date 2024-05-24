Creative Technology Brings Out New Headphone And Earbud Models

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

The Creative Zen Air SXFI and Creative Zen Hybrid SXFI are the latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds and headphones announced by Creative Technology, which allow users to expand their soundstage, while enjoying content across Spotify, YouTube, Netflix and more.

A soundstage is the headphones’ ability to produce sounds that allow the user to perceive width and spaciousness.

These devices come with low latency, Adaptive Hybrid ANC, Bluetooth 5.3, and an Ambient mode.

The company’s Super X-Fi spatial audio has reportedly opened up three-dimensional audio for an enhanced sensory experience.

Paired with the SXFI app, which is available on iOS and Android, Super X-Fi can be personalised to match the user’s exact head and ear shape for better rendition.

The user can switch between Hybrid ANC, Adaptive ANC, and Ambient modes, while low-latency mode makes sure the audio stays synced up, and multipoint connectivity allows the user to seamlessly switch between two Bluetooth devices.

The Creative Zen Air SXFI has custom-tuned 10mm Neodymium drivers, as well as support for up to 39 hours of playtime with ANC off.

%name Creative Technology Brings Out New Headphone And Earbud Models

Additionally, it boasts an IPX5 water resistance and wireless charging capabilities.

The Creative Zen Hybrid SXFI on the other hand, has custom-tuned 40mm Neodymium drivers, and support for up to 70 hours of playtime with ANC off.

There’s also a foldable headband design and support for analogue line-in, which offers a range of connectivity options.

Finally, it comes with built-in microphones, complete with ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) for calls and voice commands.

Pricing and availability have yet to be revealed. ChannelNews has reached out.

Back in February, Creative unveiled two new additions to its Pebble desktop speaker series, the Pebble X and Pebble X Plus.

The Creative Pebble X is available for A$169.95 from the official Creative website.

The Creative Pebble X Plus is available for A$209.95 from the official Creative website.

Leaderboard 728x90 1 Creative Technology Brings Out New Headphone And Earbud Models
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Creative Technology Brings Out New Headphone And Earbud Models
Middleton 728x90px Product Creative Technology Brings Out New Headphone And Earbud Models
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Creative Technology Brings Out New Headphone And Earbud Models
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Creative Technology Brings Out New Headphone And Earbud Models
Whatmough 728x90 Creative Technology Brings Out New Headphone And Earbud Models
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Creative Technology Brings Out New Headphone And Earbud Models
728x90 Creative Technology Brings Out New Headphone And Earbud Models
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Creative Technology Brings Out New Headphone And Earbud Models
Banner Z10 Al Wh 728x90px EN Creative Technology Brings Out New Headphone And Earbud Models
Previous Post

ECOVACS Launches Its First Edge-Mopping, Tangle-Free DEEBOT

Samsung Reportedly Changing Design For Its Galaxy Buds 3 Series

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

REVIEW: MSI’s Dragonshield Is A Space Age Gaming Machine, Inside And Out
HTC Working On Budget 18:9 Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Is Getting A Security Update