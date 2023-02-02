Cricket Streaming Hits New Heights For Foxtel

The Foxtel Group keep keep hitting it over the boundary through the 2022/23 KFC Big Bash League run, with a giant spike in streaming landing them record viewership over the summer season.

Continuing Foxtel’s record-breaking summer of cricket, BBL 12 already has an average audience of 248,000 per match across Foxtel, Foxtel Now, Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports – with two matches to go. That’s an increase of 33 per cent year-on-year.

The real winner here was clearly viewers, who were treated to a spectacular season of viewing, with many taking to streaming platforms to enjoy the action. Streaming across Foxtel Group platforms pulled in an increase of 52 per cent year-on-year, with more than 235 hours of live coverage on offer to subscribers.

The top games of the tournament were the Sixers vs Thunder (below), which pulled 377,00 viewers, Renegades vs Stars with 353,000, and Sixers vs Scorchers with 336,000.

Helping entice viewers, Fox Cricket’s coverage was led by such experts as Adam Gilchrist, Isa Guha, Mark Waugh, Brett Lee and Brad Haddin. Current players Aaron Finch, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Adam Zampa and Alyssa Healy (below) also got behind the mic to lend their insider knowledge.

One aspect where Fox’s coverage clearly stood out was the fact they didn’t have add breaks between overs, which allowed them to innovate their coverage, with player access and on-field interviews.

Matt Weiss, Fox Cricket General Manager, says, “This has been the best BBL season to date and a lot of credit goes to our hard-working commentators and Fox Cricket production team who continue to innovate and lead the way in sports broadcasting.

“It’s been a huge summer of cricket and we’re not done yet. The remaining two BBL finals are going to be absolute blockbusters and then we have every ball live of the Australian Men’s tour of India, plus a Women’s T20 World Cup to defend in South Africa.”