Crunchyroll Available Globally On New LG Smart TVs

The Crunchyroll app, known for offering anime movies and series, is now available on select LG smart TVs, worldwide, excluding Brazil.

After previously arriving on Apple TVs, Google TVs, and newer Samsung smart TVs, LG owners can now experience the catalogue.

Chief Product Officer at Crunchyroll, Kaliel Roberts said, “Our new partnership with LG makes it even easier to be an anime fan. Anime offers a variety of genres and viewing adventures and now viewers have even more options to dive deeper.”

The app is only compatible with newer LG smart TVs, especially those with webOS 4.0 or later, which is 2018 models or later.

WebOS upgrades for old models aren’t offered by LG, meaning app developers can’t support them.

Crunchyroll includes over 46,000 episodes and movies, as well as 3,300 Japanese music videos and concert specials.

All of them come with subtitles or dubs in 12 local languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Arabic, Italian, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

The service currently has over 13 million subscribers in over 200 countries. Users have the option of a free ad-supported plan, or ad-free plans that start at A$10.99 a month, following a 14 day free trial.