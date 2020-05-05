SYDNEY: Global IT training organisation ICASA says its survey of cyber security professionals found 58 percent saying threat actors are taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to disrupt organisations, and 92 percent say cyberattacks on individuals are increasing.

Cybersecurity professionals have seen a spike in Covid-19 phishing schemes promising local Australian government stimulus handouts, and even a financial relief package from the World Health Organisation.

Some 87 percent of respondents said the rapid uptake of remote working has increased data protection and privacy risks. ICASA’s findings follow those of an ISC survey that found almost half of respondents being partially diverted to non-security duties as a result of Covid-April 19, such as equipping a mobile workforce, and struggling with ensuring secure remote working (CDN, April 22).