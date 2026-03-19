Cygnett PowerPlus 65W Wall Charger: Travel Smarter, Not Messier

Aussie brand Cygnett is tackling one of modern tech’s annoyances – cable clutter – with its PowerPlus 65W Wall Charger, a compact charging solution built for life on the move.

The standout feature is the integrated 80cm retractable USB-C cable. It neatly spools back into the charger body and magnetically locks into place, eliminating the usual tangle of cords in your bag. Whether you’re working from a café or charging up at the airport, it’s a clean, all-in-one setup.

Durability is a key focus – the retractable mechanism has been tested over 5,000 cycles and Cygnett backs it with a solid five-year warranty.

Despite its minimalist footprint, this charger punches above its weight. With 65W output, it’s powerful enough to top up a laptop or fast-charge two smartphones simultaneously via the built-in cable and additional USB-C port. That dual-device capability makes it a practical companion for commuters and frequent travellers alike.

The charger uses a GaN (gallium nitride) technology which keeps things efficient and cool, improving both performance and safety compared to traditional chargers.

At $79.95, it sits in the premium bracket, but the convenience factor is hard to ignore.