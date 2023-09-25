Cygnett Releases New Armoured PRO USB-C Cable

Prominent Australian leader in tech tools and accessories, Cygnett, launched an Armoured PRO USB-C for Australians who desire charging and data capabilities and flexibility in a premium product.

Cygnett says the Armoured PRO USB-C has one length option at 1M and has the following capabilities:

USB 4.0 offers the world’s fastest data transfer speeds (up to 40Gbps), ideal for uploading large image, audio, and video files.

240W charging speeds allow consumers to have the flexibility of powering all manner of devices, including smartphones and high-powered laptops.

8K video output is the current gold standard for those looking for the most immersive visual experience.

“Whether it’s for an exceptional gaming setup or a professional creative’s workstation, this cable is a game-changer” explains Cygnett’s Head of Product, Michael Buffinton.

“At Cygnett we’re always looking for ways we can provide true innovation to our consumers, and this is the perfect example. It’s a cable that gives users the ultimate experience, while maintaining the strength which our Armoured cables are renowned for.”

With the Cygnett Armoured PRO Cable, Cygnett characterises this cable as “one of the most robust on the market” because it was designed with DuPont™ Kevlar® aramid fibre cable interior and a double braided nylon cable exterior.

The forged metal alloy USB-C connectors also lend itself to ensuring the product has an enhanced look and feel.

“When it comes to cables, users have told us it’s all about reliability. Unlike others in the market that need to be replaced every few months, we have crafted the Armoured PRO Cableto last. And we are walking-the-walk by including a 5-year warranty with each purchase,” Buffinton said.

To snag this powerhouse cable, the Cygnett Armoured PRO Cable is currently ranged exclusively at Officeworks, priced at $54.95.