Cygnett Take Charge With GaN

To reduce electronic landfill, and make life easier, the European Union are leading the way to make USB-C charging standard, ruling that all mobile devices with up to 100W power delivery – such as phones, tablets and earbuds – sold in the region must come with a USB-C charging port by the end of 2024. Laptops have until 2026.

Meanwhile, in Australia we still have trouble with wall chargers that won’t power-up devices that require a higher voltage.

Thankfully, Australian company Cygnett have a charger for every need, many of which use GaN (gallium nitride), which is great for squeezing big power from a smaller charger.

The regular silicon in many chargers need the unit to be large enough to handle the heat generated during the process, but GaN allows the inner components to be closer together without heat issues.

These Cygnett units work great with USB-C cables. The $89 Powermaxx CY4132PBCHE is a 70W Dual Port GaN charger great for juicing up phones, tablets and USB-C laptops, and it lets you charge two devices at the same time.

The Powermaxx CY4121PDWLCH 30W CoolMOS USB-C Wall Charger rolls out at $39.95 and proves big power doesn’t need a big charger. It’s good for tablets, phones and earbuds, delivering 30W super-fast charging, and features smart cable management for a clutter-free life.

At $34.95, the PowerPlus CY3904PDWCH is a 30W USB-C wall charger that fits in your hand and supports the fastest charging for your iPhone, iPad, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy or Note. The powerful 30W output means it’ll sort out any brand as fast as the device can handle.

Then there’s the 32W $36.95 PowerPlus CY3615POFLW USB-C PD Dual Port Wall Charger, which is great for any device, and ideal for an iPhone 12 and 13. It’s light and portable so it’s good to pack when travelling.

All are available at www.cygnett.com.