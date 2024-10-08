Cyrus Audio Debuts New Compact Premium Audio Range

British manufacturer Cyrus Audio, distributed in Australia by Indi Imports, has unveiled the 40 Series – an all-new line of four premium audio products.

It includes the 40 AMP, an integrated amplifier, the 40 CD, an integrated CD player, the 40 ST network streamer with built-in BluOS streaming platform, and a 40 PSU external power supply.

“As a long time distributor of the Iconic Cyrus brand, we are delighted that under the direction of Nick Clarke, the reimagined Cyrus electronics is now set for the next millennia. This is a long-awaited product release, that we know will take it up to the best of them,” said Paul Riachi, CEO Indi Group of Companies.

The entire Cyrus 40 range will be on display at the 2024 StereoNet Show on Friday 11th October until Sunday 13th October in Melbourne.

40 AMP – Integrated Amplifier

Cyrus Audio says that the integrated amplifier has “the capabilities to drive even the most demanding of loudspeakers.” With 100 watts per channel into 6 ohms, and a over-specified power supply the 40 AMP can reproduce high-quality audio.

It is encased in an aluminium casing and has a 5” hi-resolution full colour TFT display.

It features an electronic circuit that has been designed in-house entirely by the R&D team at Cyrus.

Cyrus says that the DAC is based upon the latest chipset from ESS, the ES9039Q2M, and has been reworked to provide an audio signal that replicates the artists original recording “to a level not seen in a Cyrus product before.”

It has multiple digital and analogue connections, as well as a low noise MM phono stage which design features similar to Classic PHONO.

The company claims that the phono stage features low background noise and high dynamic range.

With the addition of the latest HDMI eARC input, it allows you the opportunity to enjoy your favourite films or TV series through your chosen loudspeakers.

· 40 AMP A$6499

40 ST – Streaming Music Player

Powered by the BluOS hi-res streaming platform, the company says that the device allows users to enjoy music at up to 24-bit/192kHz “at lightning-fast speeds across your home network with minimal lag and zero loss in sound quality.”

The 40 ST is packaged with a new Cyrus remote but is controlled with the BluOS app, available for iOS, Android, Kindle, Mac or PC computers.

It provides direct access to over 20 natively integrated streaming services, thousands of radio stations from around the world, and even your own music library on a network drive.

The 40 ST also supports Roon, Airplay 2 and allows for MQA decoding. The 40 ST allows you to connect any digital device via the coaxial and optical inputs.

· 40 ST A$4999

40 CD – Integrated CD Player

Ten years ago, Cyrus Audio developed what it called the ‘servo evolution’ which is centred around the idea of extracting the data on the disc as accurately as possible to create an almost silent noise-floor.

This new 40 CD builds on that premise and it features a redesigned power supply to minimise interaction between the complex mix of signals which includes fast digital audio, sensitive analogue audio, high current servo and system controls.

The company says that by segmenting these circuits the digital control circuits run from a dedicated, high-efficiency supply, whilst other parts of the player are powered from an over-specified universal power supply.

Nine individual stage regulators smooth and distribute power within the player according to demand.

· 40 CD A$4999

40 PSU – External Power Supply

Cyrus Audio’s earliest external power supplies date back to the 80s with the launch of the PSX. The new PSU now incorporates its own on-board micro-processor, and be attached to all products available in the 40 series.

Providing multiple supplies, all the output voltages from the 40 PSU are digitally controlled internally. Also, owners of current Cyrus products should note that the 40 PSU and PSU-XR can be used across both ranges.

· 40 PSU A$4499