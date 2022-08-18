Cyrus Audio Match A Classic Look With Upgraded Sound

High-end British audio brand Cyrus Audio has begun the revamp of their long-running Classic series, starting with two new models.

The first models in the new and improved Classic line are the appropriately named ‘The Classic AMP’ integrated amplifier and ‘The Classic PRE’ preamplifier.

Externally, both devices sport the classic Cyrus look that the company has become known for over its almost 40-year history, however the inside is a completely different story.

Both models feature completely redesigned circuitry and an assortment of upgraded components, all of which have been influenced the company’s premium XR series.

Cyrus say that the upgrades deliver a considerable improvement in sound, and hope that the new models will see the longevity that the previous ones did, remaining unchanged for over a decade.

Ports on both models are rather similar, featuring four analogue line level inputs, dual optical digital inputs, dual coaxial digital inputs and a phono MM input for connectivity to turntables.

The Classic AMP’s power supply makes use of a 304VA toroidal power transformer which sends power to a high-capacity power supply reserve, resulting in an 2 channel driven output power ranging from 112W into 4 Ohms, 91W into 6 Ohms and 91W into 8 Ohms.

The Classic PRE’s power supply features a 74VA toroidal power transformer with 11 independent power supply regulators that ensure quiet power in the circuitry. While inputs and outputs are largely the same, the PRE swaps out built in amplifier and speaker outputs for left and right RCA preamp and balanced audio outputs that allows connection to an external power amplifier for powering speakers.

The Classic AMP and The Classic PRE will be available from August. Australian pricing and availability is unknown at this stage, but the AMP will cost £1,995 (A$3,466.12) and the PRE will cost £2,595 (A$4,508.53) at launch in the UK.