Cyrus Goes Full Width With New 80 Series Audio Gear

UK hi-fi brand Cyrus Audio has revealed its new 80 Series, the company’s first range of full-width audio products.

The move marks a major shift in form factor for a company long known for compact, half-width gear.

It follows last year’s 40 Series launch, which Cyrus said would mark a “new beginning.”

The 80 Series, launching this November, includes three components: the 80 AMP streaming integrated amplifier (150W/channel, with BluOS), the 80 PRE streaming preamplifier, and the 80 PWR power amplifier (200W/channel, bridgeable to 300W).

Cyrus says the expanded chassis allows for upgraded internal power supplies – previously only available via external PSU units.

While this is a significant design shift, Cyrus insists the change is an expansion not a replacement of its traditional product line. The 80 and 40 Series components are designed to seamlessly integrate, sharing similar styling and casework for mix-and-match flexibility.

Aussie pricing is tipped between $7,000–$7,999. Local authorised dealers will get an exclusive first look in October, ahead of a full release just before Christmas.