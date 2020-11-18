D-Link Australia and New Zealand has launched two new models in its range of Mesh Gigabit Wi-Fi Routers.

The newly released routers are the AC1750 Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh Router DIR-1750 and the AC2100 Gigabit Router DIR-2150.

Both products are slated to work seamlessly with D-Link’s Mesh Extenders to improve overall Wi-Fi performance around the home.

Each Router comes equipped with MU-MIMO technology and their technological advancements are complemented by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration, including voice control capability.

Users can also control the routers on any Android or iOS smartphone or tablet in order to create unique user profiles, set schedules or limit internet access.

D-Link A/NZ MD Graeme Reardon said, “Today’s households want a Wi-Fi Router that combines superior performance and cutting-edge features without breaking the bank. These two new D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh Gigabit Routers allow users to enjoy fast, reliable coverage to match their increasing amount of high-bandwidth devices.

“Easy setup and management via the D-Link Wi-Fi App and comprehensive parental controls all reinforce our commitment to providing consumers with safe, secure and best-in-class networking.”

The DIR-1750 AC1750 Mesh Gigabit Wi-Fi Router, priced at $179.95, supports speeds up to 450Mbmps (2.4GHz) and 1300Mbps (5GHz), has four Gigabit ports which provides up to 1000Mbps to wired devices and is IPv6 ready.

The DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router, which retails for $249.95, supports speeds of up to 300 Mbps (2.4GHz) and 1733 Mbps (5GHz), is equipped with MU-MIMO technology for sending data to devices simultaneously and also supports WPA3, the latest in Wi-Fi security.

D-Link’s intelligent QoS technology also prioritizes important traffic in the DIR-2150 model.

Both routers are available now at D-Link or at authorised retailers.