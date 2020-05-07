D-Link has launched its new cloud-managed networking solution – Nuclias Cloud – in Australia. Nuclias Cloud will allow managed service providers (MSPs) to remotely set up, configure, monitor, troubleshoot and manage their customers’ network infrastructure, including Wi-Fi access points and network switches across multiple sites. D-Link has said that Nuclias Cloud is suitable for small businesses, through to very large enterprises.

Nuclias Cloud offers high-performance access points and cloud-managed switches, which are managed by a centralised cloud-based control system that is deployed on over 50,000 cloud-managed customer networks around the world.

“MSPs need a powerful and scalable solution with which they can manage their customers’ networks from a single pane of glass, and Nuclias Cloud provides exactly that,” said Graeme Reardon, Managing Director of D-Link ANZ.

With Nuclias Cloud, MSPs can easily deploy and streamline networks to support unlimited devices across multiple sites, and once they are set up administrators can manage the network from the online portal or app to capture advanced traffic reports and real-time insights.

It also offers a secure administration system, auditable change logs, authentication via captive portal, a RADIUS server, automated network monitoring and Facebook and Google login support for guest Wi-Fi access.

A significant number of MSPs have already chosen to use and resell the Nuclias Cloud Management solution in Australia because of its flexibility, scalability and resale benefits.

Unlike many other cloud networking solutions, Nuclias Cloud is available to MSPs on a month-to-month basis with no lock-in contracts. In addition, Nuclias Cloud promises no long-term costs, hidden extras or additional licence fees. Furthermore, given the difficult COVID-19 climate, D-Link ANZ has suspended monthly billing for new and existing Nuclias Cloud MSPs for Q2 2020, at least.

On the customer-facing side, Nuclias Cloud allows MSPs to bill their customers upfront, monthly, annually or whichever combination they prefer.

The Nuclias Cloud range of hardware solutions has been extended to include high-performance Gigabit smart-managed switches with optional PoE and fibre connectivity as well as Wi-Fi Access Points featuring MU-MIMO, PoE support, and up to 3×3 concurrent dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. D-Link cameras and routers will also become part of the Nuclias Cloud solution in 2020.

Full pricing is available at www.dlink.com.au/nuclias.