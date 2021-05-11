D-Link Releases Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender

News, D-Link, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

D-Link has launched a new portable plug-in Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 mesh extender, which it says will rid the home of wi-fi dead zones.

The new DAP-X1860 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender can plug into any standard power socket, and its built-in Smart Signal Indicator shows where the strongest and weakest wi-fi signals are in the home for optimum placement.

According to D-Link, the extender provides fast dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with up to 1.8Gbps speed, smart roaming, and easy setup through the D-Link wi-fi app.

AX1800 Wi Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender D Link Releases Wi Fi 6 Range Extender

“The DAP-X1860, built with D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh technology, easily pairs with a compatible D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh Router to create a seamless whole-home Mesh network built on industry-standard Mesh technology.

“This Mesh network cleverly shares the same name as your existing network and allows you to enjoy a seamless Wi-Fi experience throughout your entire home,” the manufacturer said.

The DAP-X1860 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender is on sale now for $229.95 AUD through D-Link and authorised partners and retailers.

BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 D Link Releases Wi Fi 6 Range Extender
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 D Link Releases Wi Fi 6 Range Extender
audiopro 728x90 2 D Link Releases Wi Fi 6 Range Extender
Banner Shyla 728x90 D Link Releases Wi Fi 6 Range Extender
720 x 97 1 D Link Releases Wi Fi 6 Range Extender
DCS 8300LHV2 728x90 smarthouse 1 D Link Releases Wi Fi 6 Range Extender
LB 728x90 D Link Releases Wi Fi 6 Range Extender
4Squre Ads 07 728x90 1 D Link Releases Wi Fi 6 Range Extender
728x90 D Link Releases Wi Fi 6 Range Extender
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 D Link Releases Wi Fi 6 Range Extender
Previous Post

Smoking Hot Deals Come To Aldi This Weekend

Sennheiser Unveils $2000 Flagship Earphones

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Samsung’s ‘Find My Mobile’ Now Works When Devices Are Offline
in 'Smartphones'
Sony Drops Out Of PAX East 2020 Due To Virus Concerns
in 'News'
Logitech Rolls Out New 'Advanced' Gaming Headsets
in 'Gaming Hardware'