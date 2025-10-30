D-Link’s Mobile Hotspot Brings Wi-Fi 6 and 64-Device Support

D-Link has launched the DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot, enabling users to share fast 4G+ internet with up to 64 devices simultaneously for $99.95.

The DWR-933M combines Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with dual-band support (2.4GHz and 5GHz) delivering speeds up to 600Mbps, while 4G+ LTE Cat6 provides download speeds up to 300Mbps.

The device accepts data-enabled Nano SIM cards directly without adapter requirements.

The built-in 3,000mAh battery provides up to 12 hours of typical use.

A 1.77-inch TFT display shows real-time notifications and connection status.

USB-C port enables convenient charging.

WPA2 encryption provides network security.

Setup is available via the free D-Link Mobile Connect App (iOS and Android) or web browser, with Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) for one-touch configuration.

The compact hotspot targets mobile professionals, travellers, and outdoor enthusiasts requiring secure, portable connectivity for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices.

The DWR-933M is available now from dlink.com.au ($99.95) and authorised D-Link partners and retailers.

