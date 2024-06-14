Daikin Indoor Fan Deck Unit Recalled

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

An indoor fan deck unit found inside Daikin air conditioning systems has become the subject of a recall notice by the ACCC after it was found that the wiring harness had been reversed and assembled incorrectly.

The ACCC claims this poses a risk of serious injury or death to technicians from electric shock while the unit is being worked on.

Consumers are not required to do anything to fix the problem but have been urged to get in contact with Daikin should the unit require servicing.

The product is an indoor component of the air conditioning systems, installed in the roof cavity of a house, or in the bulkhead cavity of apartments.

If a consumer wants to know if they own an affected unit, they can check the rating plate on the outdoor unit.

photograph showing unit and location of printed circuit board in FDYQ FDYQN and FXMQ models scaled Daikin Indoor Fan Deck Unit Recalled

There will be two model numbers and a serial number. The first model number is the outdoor model, and the second model number (underneath) is the indoor model number. It starts with F.

If this model number is on the list below, it’s an affected product.

If the consumer has trouble locating either of these numbers, or doesn’t have access to the outdoor unit, they have been urged to contact the Customer Service Information number (1300 362 438) between Monday and Friday (8AM to 5:30PM AEST).

More information can be found out by contacting the Daikin Customer Service Information number (1300 362 438) between Monday and Friday (8AM to 5:30PM AEST).

photograph showing location of printed circuit board in FDYQ FDYQN and FXMQ Daikin Indoor Fan Deck Unit Recalled

See below the list of affected Daikin air conditioners:

  • FDYQ180LCV1
  • FDYQ200LCV1
  • FDYQ250LCV1
  • FDYQN180LCV1
  • FDYQN200LCV
  • FXDQ20TV1A
  • FXDQ20TV1B
  • FXDQ20TV1BA
  • FXDQ20TV1C
  • FXDQ20TV1CA
  • FXDQ25TV1A
  • FXDQ25TV1B
  • FXDQ25TV1BA
  • FXDQ25TV1C
  • FXDQ25TV1CA
  • FXDQ32TV1A
  • FXDQ32TV1B
  • FXDQ32TV1BA
  • FXDQ32TV1C
  • FXDQ32TV1CA

photograph showing location of printed circuit board in FXDQ models Daikin Indoor Fan Deck Unit Recalled

  • FXDQ40TV1A
  • FXDQ40TV1B
  • FXDQ40TV1BA
  • FXDQ40TV1C
  • FXDQ40TV1CA
  • FXDQ50TV1A
  • FXDQ50TV1B
  • FXDQ50TV1BA
  • FXDQ50TV1C
  • FXDQ50TV1CA
  • FXDQ63TV1A
  • FXDQ63TV1B
  • FXDQ63TV1BA
  • FXDQ63TV1C
  • FXDQ63TV1CA
  • FXMQ160PV1A
  • FXMQ180PV1A
  • FXMQ200PV1A
  • FXMQ250PV1A
TAX TIME 2024 Banner 728x90px Daikin Indoor Fan Deck Unit Recalled
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Daikin Indoor Fan Deck Unit Recalled
Haier 728x90 1 Daikin Indoor Fan Deck Unit Recalled
Leaderboard 728x90 Daikin Indoor Fan Deck Unit Recalled
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Daikin Indoor Fan Deck Unit Recalled
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Daikin Indoor Fan Deck Unit Recalled
728x90 Iconic Daikin Indoor Fan Deck Unit Recalled
Middleton 728x90px Product Daikin Indoor Fan Deck Unit Recalled
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Daikin Indoor Fan Deck Unit Recalled
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina Daikin Indoor Fan Deck Unit Recalled
Previous Post

Sony PlayStation Blood & Guts Out Family-Friendly Games In

Acer’s New Smart Monitors Unveiled

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Premium Android Auto OS In New EV Porshe Macan
Big W Announces Then Removes PS5 Online Orders
Razer Launches Gaming Headsets For Xbox, PlayStation & PC