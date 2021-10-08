Dali Enhance Zero-Loss Streaming

Sound, Audio, Sound by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

Danish brand Dali are describing their new Equi streaming platform as “zero loss” because no speaker cables are required. Now they’ve announced a whole slew of new tech to go with it.

You’ll be able to run it in stereo or as surround sound systems, as well as between rooms with a multi-room expansion module.
All devices will connect through BluOS, or HDMI ARC/eARC for surround. BluOS compatibility means they’ll work with other Dali multi-room products as well.

So the HDMI expansion module for the Dali Sound Hub can deliver a wireless active surround sound system with their Oberon C and Rubicon C series of active wireless speakers.

DaliOberon Dali Enhance Zero Loss Streaming

Adding HDMI ARC/eARC connectivity, it lets you stream surround from your TV and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X up to 7.1 channels.

If you’re after a home cinema set-up, the new Oberon Vokal C centre channel and WSR (wireless subwoofer receiver) add wireless capability to any active subwoofer.

The Oberon Vokal C is powered by two 50-watt class-D amps and boasts a 29mm dome tweeter and two 5.25 SMC-based woofers.

The BluOS NPM-2i expansion module teams with the Dali sound hub to stream music through up to 10 rooms via BluOS or Apple AirPlay 2.

HAR0532 SHCHnews PBOX 728x90 Dali Enhance Zero Loss Streaming
4SQM banner 728x90px Wave Shuffle l Dali Enhance Zero Loss Streaming
DCS 6100LH 728x90 smarthouse Dali Enhance Zero Loss Streaming
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 Dali Enhance Zero Loss Streaming
Polk Magnifi Mini 728x90 1 Dali Enhance Zero Loss Streaming
728x90 7 Dali Enhance Zero Loss Streaming
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 FUSION Dali Enhance Zero Loss Streaming
728x90 Dali Enhance Zero Loss Streaming
Incase LeaderBoard 728x90 Dali Enhance Zero Loss Streaming
Media 728 × 90 Dali Enhance Zero Loss Streaming
Previous Post

Yamaha And Marley Named Best In Show

First Metroid Game In A Decade Comes To Switch

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

BlackBerry Unveils New 'KEY2' For US$649
in 'News'
iOS Beta Adds Appless Contact Tracing
in 'Google'
Why Micro LED Is Set To Be Better Than OLED TVs
in 'News'