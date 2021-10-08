Dali Enhance Zero-Loss Streaming

Danish brand Dali are describing their new Equi streaming platform as “zero loss” because no speaker cables are required. Now they’ve announced a whole slew of new tech to go with it.

You’ll be able to run it in stereo or as surround sound systems, as well as between rooms with a multi-room expansion module.

All devices will connect through BluOS, or HDMI ARC/eARC for surround. BluOS compatibility means they’ll work with other Dali multi-room products as well.

So the HDMI expansion module for the Dali Sound Hub can deliver a wireless active surround sound system with their Oberon C and Rubicon C series of active wireless speakers.

Adding HDMI ARC/eARC connectivity, it lets you stream surround from your TV and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X up to 7.1 channels.

If you’re after a home cinema set-up, the new Oberon Vokal C centre channel and WSR (wireless subwoofer receiver) add wireless capability to any active subwoofer.

The Oberon Vokal C is powered by two 50-watt class-D amps and boasts a 29mm dome tweeter and two 5.25 SMC-based woofers.

The BluOS NPM-2i expansion module teams with the Dali sound hub to stream music through up to 10 rooms via BluOS or Apple AirPlay 2.