DALI Launches Full-Range Speaker, Ships High-End Buds

Denmark audio company, DALI has introduced a second center-channel speaker to its Oberon series of home theatre speakers.

It’s also revealed it’s high-end IO-12 wireless headphones, unveiled in October, are now shipping.

The new speaker, the Grand Vokal center speaker, with a 1.1-inch soft-dome tweeter, and a pair of 7-inc wood-fiber-cone woofers, that are situated inside 17-inch wide ported cabinet.

It stands at 6.3-inches tall, and 11.6-inches deep, and has rubber feet, with a similar frequency response to the original Vokal, however, with a higher recommended power range that can extend to 200W. The original could extend to 150W.

The tweeter was designed using a woven material that is “half the weight of most models on the market,” claimed DALI.

The Soft Magnetic Compound (SMC) in the woofer magnet’s iron pole-piece was made to “greatly reduce mechanical distortion for lifelike vocals and precision midrange reproduction.”

Based on the current tower speakers Oberon 5, Oberon 7, and Oberon 9, the Grand Vokal is timbre-matched to use with the Oberon 1 and Oberon 3 bookshelf speakers, as well as the Oberon On Wall surround speaker.

According to DALI, the Grand Vokal can blend with the Oberon 7 and Oberon 9, and be placed above or below the TV screen.

The company has suggested placing it no less than 2 inches from the rear wall, and no more than 20 inches away for ideal performance.

Key specifications include a sensitivity of 91dB, a max SPL of 111dB, nominal independence of 4ohms, and a low frequency limit of 49Hz. There’s also a crossover frequency of 2,500Hz.

The Grand Vokal Full-Range Speaker is available in black ash and dark walnut vinyl finishes, and is retailing for $1,299.00 AUD from Space Hi-Fi.

Moving onto the new high-end IO-12 headphones. They were designed to surround the ears, and feature ANC, aptX Adaptive Bluetooth connectivity, along with oversized 2-inch drivers that are powered by “two amplifiers working together to reduced distortion and help battery life.”

They are also claimed to be the first headphones incorporating DALI’s patented SMC magnet system.

There’s a lightweight leather headband, and oversized leather-encased memory foam earpads, which are claimed to provide a comfortable experience, as well as a tight acoustic seal.

Battery life lasts up to 35 hours on one single charge, and they support voice control and provide an “off-mode” filter for passive listening.

The headphones include USB-C as well as 3.5mm minijack connections for wired listening.