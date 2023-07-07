Deals Drop For Amazon Prime: Miele, Sony, & More

Prime Day Australia 2023 is almost here with 65 hours of deals and savings on one hundred thousand products.
Beginning 11th July and till 5pm on 13th July, the extensive online sale for Prime members will offer savings up to 50% off on select items such as tagged models of Philips 4K UHD LED TVs.
Slightly ahead of schedule, Arno Lenior, Director of Prime for Amazon Australia, shared that some of the sales are already live for Prime members with early deals available on brands including Miele, The North Face, Sony, ghd, ECOVAC, Dreamegg, Koala and Quilton.
“Prime Day kicks off next week, but we just couldn’t wait until then to offer Australian Prime members the chance to access outstanding savings. Whether shoppers are looking for everyday essentials or something for themselves, we are proud to bring them discounts on a huge range of brands and products this Prime Day,” he said.
During the course of the event and to add the buyer’s experience, new deals will continuously be released with reductions on best-sellers and known brands.
Like last year, the online shopping giant also is including a percentage of small and medium-sized businesses for the world’s longest Amazon Prime Day.
“To get access to these deals and start planning ahead for the main event, we’re encouraging savvy shoppers to sign up for, or renew your Prime membership today,” Lenior said.
Below are some of the best deals that Amazon Prime Members can access during the annual event, with a free 30-day trial of Prime membership available (here):
- Save up to 20% off on the Sony 55” X90K Bravia TV, live now
- Save up to 50% off RRP select Philips 4K UHD LED TVs, from 7 July
- Save up to 42% off RRP on select Instant Brand appliances, live now
- Save up to 30% off RRP on the Sunbeam Barista Max Coffee Machine, live now
- Save up to 35% off RRP on the Miele Triflex HX2 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, live now
- Save on select ECOVACS Robot Vacuumsm, live now
- Save on select Roborock Robot Vacuums, live now
- Save on select Arovec Air Purifiers, Dehumidifiers, Filters and Home Products, live now
- Save up to 33% off RRP on select ghd Air Professional Hair Dryers, live now
- Save up to 43% off RRP on the ASUS RT-AX56U Wi-Fi 6 Router, from 10 July
- Save on select Crocs Clogs, live now
- Save on select Quilton toilet paper and paper towels, live now
- Save on select L’Oreal Paris Face Serums, from 9 July
- Save on select CRZ YOGA Activewear, live now
- Save on select New Balance shoes and apparel from 8 July
- Save on select Koala Furniture, Mattresses and Bedding Products, from 9 July
- Save on select PRODIGY X Ice Bath Tub and Tesalate Towels from 9 July
- Save on select Bondi Boost Haircare Products from 7 July
- Save on select Prism+ Monitors and TVs, live now
- Save 50% off RRP on the Echo Dot (5th Gen) for vibrant sound anywhere in the home, live now
- Save 50% off RRP on both the Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Cube for the ultimate streaming experience, live now
- Save up to 20% off RRP on the Kindle Scribe, the first Kindle for reading and writing, with included Basic or Premium Pen, live now
- Save up to 28% off RRP on select Ring devices including the Spotlight Cam Pro and Plus, to help you protect what matters most, live now
- Prime Video – Prime members and Amazon customers in Australia can rent select popular movies for $2.99 or less on the Prime Video Store from 00.01AM AEST on 30 June until 11.59PM AEST on 12 July. Prime members who are not currently subscribed can add select channels for $0.99 per month for two months from 00.01AM AEST on 5 July until 11.59PM AEST on 12 July. Restrictions apply.
- Kindle Unlimited – Eligible Prime members can enjoy three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.00, accessing millions of titles and thousands of audiobooks on any device when they sign up between 3.00 PM AEST on 21 June to 11.59PM AEST on 12 July. Terms and conditions apply, $13.99/month after 3 months. Cancel anytime.
- Audible – From 3:00PM AEST 21 June to 11:59PM AEST 31 July, Prime members who sign up for an Audible membership can try Audible free for the first three months. Discover thousands of audiobooks, Audible Originals, and exclusive podcasts. New members only. $16.45/month after three months. Cancel anytime. Restrictions apply.
- Get $10 promo credit when you buy $150 or more in Amazon.com.au Gift Cards