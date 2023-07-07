Deals Drop For Amazon Prime: Miele, Sony, & More

Prime Day Australia 2023 is almost here with 65 hours of deals and savings on one hundred thousand products.

Beginning 11th July and till 5pm on 13th July, the extensive online sale for Prime members will offer savings up to 50% off on select items such as tagged models of Philips 4K UHD LED TVs.

Slightly ahead of schedule, Arno Lenior, Director of Prime for Amazon Australia, shared that some of the sales are already live for Prime members with early deals available on brands including Miele, The North Face, Sony, ghd, ECOVAC, Dreamegg, Koala and Quilton.

“Prime Day kicks off next week, but we just couldn’t wait until then to offer Australian Prime members the chance to access outstanding savings. Whether shoppers are looking for everyday essentials or something for themselves, we are proud to bring them discounts on a huge range of brands and products this Prime Day,” he said.

During the course of the event and to add the buyer’s experience, new deals will continuously be released with reductions on best-sellers and known brands.

Like last year, the online shopping giant also is including a percentage of small and medium-sized businesses for the world’s longest Amazon Prime Day.

“To get access to these deals and start planning ahead for the main event, we’re encouraging savvy shoppers to sign up for, or renew your Prime membership today,” Lenior said.

Below are some of the best deals that Amazon Prime Members can access during the annual event, with a free 30-day trial of Prime membership available (here):