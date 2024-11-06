Death Of Residentia Group CEO Shocks Appliance Industry

Melbourne based appliance distributor Residentia Group is still coming to grips with the sudden death of the Companies founder Nathan Cary (seen above centre) who died suddenly last month.

Cary who was Managing Director of the business that distributes Omega, Solt, Teka, & Esato appliances established the business in 2014 and was seen as a key industry executive.

In 2017, he expanded the Residentia business into the UK market.%name Death Of Residentia Group CEO Shocks Appliance Industry

The Company has immediately appointed co-founder & Residentia UK Director, Matthew Evans to lead the ANZ business, he is being supported by the Australian leadership team.

Two years ago Residentia acquired the Omega appliance brand from the struggling Shriro with the brand now ranged in multiple retail outlets in both the UK and Australia.

Cary built the business by focusing on innovative products from strategic manufacturers.

He once told me that “design and trust of the brands they ranged was key” to their success in the affordable premium and value appliance markets.

Their range of appliances include ovens, cooktops, rangehoods, dishwashers, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers & air-conditioners.

ChannelNews last spoke to Cary in August 2024.Omega appliances 2 Death Of Residentia Group CEO Shocks Appliance Industry

Alison Riley Chief Merchandise Officer at Betta Home Living (BSR Group) Said “There are beautiful rare moments in business where you partner with a group of people that you instantly know will become friends, not just associates”.

This is my experience with the Residentia family who it has been a pleasure and extraordinary fun to deal with! The culture that Nath has created along with Matt is truly something special. Nathan – you leave a huge hole in the hearts of so many but also our entire industry. You will be so very missed.”

Corey Tisdell Client Services Supervisor at Winnings said “A really great person with such a kind heart and soul, Nath could never say a bad word about anyone. I learned so much during my two stints with RG from this legend”.

