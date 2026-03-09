Ecovacs Expands Roller-Mopping Robot Range With Deebot T90 Pro Omni And Deebot T80S Omni

Ecovacs Robotics has expanded its robotic floor-cleaning lineup in Australia and New Zealand with the launch of two new vacuum and mop systems, the Deebot T90 Pro Omni and Deebot T80S Omni, as the company doubles down on its roller-mopping technology.

The Deebot T90 Pro Omni, available now, introduces the latest generation of the company’s roller-based mopping system, while the Deebot T80S Omni, arriving in early April, aims to bring the same cleaning approach to a more affordable price tier.

Ecovacs says the launch reflects growing consumer demand for more effective mopping performance in robot vacuums, a category where traditional flat or dual-plate mop systems have often struggled to remove stubborn stains. The company claims its roller mopping technology has already seen strong global adoption, with more than 1.6 million robotic vacuum cleaners sold worldwide since the feature first debuted on its flagship X-series models.

The new range centres on the company’s Ozmo Roller technology, which replaces standard mop pads with a rotating roller designed to apply greater pressure and scrubbing action to hard floors.

In the Deebot T80S Omni, the Ozmo Roller 2.0 system delivers up to 16 times the mopping pressure of traditional dual-plate systems, combining high-speed rotation with pressurised scrubbing to remove tougher dirt while remaining gentle on flooring.

The flagship Deebot T90 Pro Omni introduces the newer Ozmo Roller 3.0 Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology, featuring an extended 27cm roller mop designed to more than double cleaning coverage compared with earlier designs. The system continuously washes the roller during operation to help prevent streaking and secondary contamination.

The T90 Pro Omni also introduces PowerBoost technology, which allows the robot to restore battery power during mop-washing intervals, helping it complete larger homes in a single cleaning run.

Other features across the range include TruEdge edge cleaning, TruePass adaptive four-wheel drive for threshold climbing, and ZeroTangle anti-tangle brushes designed to reduce hair build-up. The robots are paired with Ecovacs’ Omni Station, which automates mop washing, drying and self-cleaning to reduce maintenance.

Karen Powell, regional director for Australia and New Zealand at Ecovacs, said the launch aligns with the company’s new “Created for Ease” brand platform.

“Innovation in home robotics is about making advanced cleaning technology feel simple and effortless in everyday life,” she said.

The Deebot T90 Pro Omni is available now in Australia with an RRP of $2,299, while the Deebot T80S Omni has an RRP of $1,799.

