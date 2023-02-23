Definitive Technology Deliver New Dymension

Sound buffs, prepare to enter a new Dymension of bipolar loudspeakers courtesy of fantastic audio brand Definitive Technology.

Replacing the BP9000 series, the new Dymension line includes four bipolar towers, three centre channel speakers and a height module, as well as a surround speaker catering for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X systems.

These have a great pedigree, as Definitive Technology have been engineering and making bipolar speakers since 1991, and Definitive are now a part of the Masimo Consumer Audio Group, formerly named Sound United.

This group includes other respected names like Denon, Marantz, Polk Audio, Classe Audio and Bowers & Wilkins.

To get up to speed, bipolar speakers are designed to push out sound in many directions – forward and backwards.

Their woofers and tweeters are mounted on both the back and front of the speaker enclosure. This lets them radiate their output in a more expansive way, resulting in a more realistic, immersive listening experience.

Bipolar speakers are often used in home theatre systems because they can help deliver convincing surround sound.

They’re also awesome for stereo systems because they give a room-filling sensation without having to be too picky about speaker placement.

Still, bipolar speakers aren’t perfect in every situation, owing to their diffuse sound at times resulting in a loss of precision and detail compared to more directional units.

To get around this situation, the rear of the DM40, DM60 and DM70 (above) Dymension towers have a switch that attenuates the back tweeter by -6dB, which creates a forward-focus delivery, and the top of the range DM80 can serve up variable level adjustments.

The top three Dymension tower speakers and the top centre channel also feature built-in powered subs for serious bass action without the need for an external subwoofer.