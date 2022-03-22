Dell Announce New Fast IPS Gaming Monitors With 1ms Response Time

Dell has debuted two brand new monitors with impressive display specifications and a relatively low-price tag.

The G3223D and G3223Q are both 32-inch “Fast IPS” gaming displays, with the former offering a 165Hz refresh rate and1440p resolution, while the latter offers 144Hz and 4k resolution.

IPS stands for in-plane switching, which is a type of LED display panel known for having the best colour and visual quality.

The Dell G3223D boasts a 10-bit panel with 400 nits of brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ration with 95% of the DCI-p3 colour gamut and is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified. It also supports AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync to prevent screen tearing and supports consoles with 1440p resolution and variable refresh rate (VRR) of up to 120Hz.

The G3223Q boasts 10-bit colour depth, 600 nits of brightness, 1000:1 contrast ration with 95%/99% DCI-p3/sRGB spectrum coverage and is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified.

It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and supports consoles with 120Hz VRR. Users will also be pleased to know that this particular model is pre-calibrated from the factory at ΔE ≤ 2 colour accuracy.

The implementation of higher specifications in monitors (such as anti-tearing and VESA DisplayHDR certification) has featured in numerous recently announced gaming monitors. However, very few, such as the Alienware 34 QD-OLED at $1,400 USD, have had their price tags revealed.

In terms of ports, the G3223D includes dual HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB-C upstream, one USB-A 3.0, one USB-A 3.2 Gen1 and an audio-out jack. Similarly, the G3223Q includes dual HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A Gen 1 ports (one with power deliver), a USB-B 3.2 gen1 upstream and an audio-out jack.

Both monitors feature a 1ms G2G response time, and will be mounted via VESA 100×100 stands, which are incredibly mobile and allow for tilt, swivel, and height adjustment. Both offer flicker free certifications and have low blue light emissions by TÜV Rheinland.

Prices for the Dell G3223D start at $919 USD while the Dell G3223Q starts at $1,499.