Dell Announces Copilot+ PCs With Intel And Snapdragon X Plus Processors

Dell has announced a new range of AI PCs, including the XPS 13 powered by Intel’s newly unveiled Core Ultra processors Series 2, and also the Inspiron 14 and Latitude 5455 which were launched earlier this year but now updated with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors.

Dell says that the new XPS 13 is its thinnest XPS device to date and has a dedicated NPU capable of up to 48 TOPS to perform AI tasks locally. These AI capabilities available include text and image creation as well as faster photo or video editing.

The Intel Core Ultra 200V series processor includes, for the first time, Intel’s new Xe2 graphics microarchitecture which Intel says delivers a significant leap in mobile graphics performance with 30 per cent average performance uplift.

Intel claims the fourth-generation NPU is up to four times more powerful than the previous generation and is “ideal for running sustained AI workloads while remaining energy-efficient”.

Apart from the Intel processors, Dell also says that the XPS 13 is the first laptop in the world to offer a tandem OLED display, allowing for higher brightness and a longer battery life than a traditional OLED display. It is reported to have 26 hours of battery life while streaming on its FHD+ display.

The Inspiron 14 meanwhile is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor which was unveiled this week ahead of IFA 2024 in Berlin.

The eight-core Snapdragon X Plus chip has the same features as the 10-core and 12-core models. Qualcomm’s own internal benchmarks for the new eight-core chip suggest that it is roughly 80 per cent as capable as the company’s 12-core chips in the CPU realm and on par with the 10-core chip for productivity.

The Inspiron 14 features an integrated GPU and NPU delivering 45 TOPS. It has a 14-inch FHD+ display and has features such as voice commands too. It is available in storage options of 256GB/512GB and 1TB.

The new Latitude 5455 which also features the same processor is geared towards ultra-portability and hence has a slim design. The business laptop delivers a battery life of up to 27 hours and has an integrated GPU and NPU that offers up to 45 TOPS of performance for handling AI and machine learning tasks.

The laptop also has dual speakers with AI noise reduction and 16:10 FHD+ display. It offers storage options of up to 1TB.

The Inspiron 14 and Latitude 5455 will be available in Australia beginning from 24 September 2024. Dell has yet to confirm the local launch date for the XPS 13, as well as local prices of all three laptops.