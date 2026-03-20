Dell Doubles Down On AI PCs With New Precision Workstations And Laptops

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The latest announcement centres on Dell’s refreshed Pro Precision portfolio, including high-performance desktop and mobile workstations aimed at engineers, developers and creative professionals working with AI models, simulations and data-heavy applications.

Leading the lineup is the Pro Precision 9 tower series, available in T2, T4 and T6 configurations. The flagship T6 system supports Intel Xeon processors with up to 86 cores, multiple NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs and up to 15 PCIe slots, positioning it as one of Dell’s most scalable AI workstations to date.

Screenshot 2026 03 20 113946 Dell Doubles Down On AI PCs With New Precision Workstations And Laptops

A key theme is shifting AI development away from the cloud and onto local machines. Dell says enabling on-device AI allows organisations to iterate faster, reduce latency and maintain tighter control over sensitive data.

That strategy extends to mobility, with updated Pro Precision 5 and 7 laptops bringing AI-ready performance into 14-inch and 16-inch form factors. Powered by Intel’s latest Panther Lake processors and optional NVIDIA RTX Pro Blackwell GPUs, the systems support on-device inferencing and AI-assisted workflows without constant cloud connectivity.

Screenshot 2026 03 20 113958 Dell Doubles Down On AI PCs With New Precision Workstations And Laptops

Dell is also pushing the limits of desktop AI with its Pro Max systems, powered by NVIDIA’s GB10 and GB300 platforms. These machines are designed to handle large-scale AI models locally, effectively bringing data centre-class performance into a workstation environment.

All of this ties into Dell’s broader ‘AI Factory with NVIDIA’ ecosystem, which aims to streamline the path from development to deployment across on-premises and cloud environments.

Dell is also reinforcing its AI-first strategy in premium laptops. The revived XPS 14, for example, integrates Microsoft Copilot and Intel’s AI-focused Core Ultra processors, delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance for tasks like content generation, image editing and workflow automation.

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