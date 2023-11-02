Dell Unveils New Curved Monitor For Professionals

Dell has revealed a brand new curved monitor that comes equipped with various features, designed for use within professional environments. 

It provides a wide, curved display and is suitable for video conferencing, producing good playback quality, even in less-than-bright environments.  

Called the Dell P3424WEB, the monitor comes with a 2K QHD webcam, two microphones, and a 3,440 x 1,440 pixels resolution.  

Screen size is 34-inches, with a 60Hz display refresh rate. The IPS panel has a 38cm radius, and a 99% sRGB colour space coverage. 

Adjustments can be made to the screen including tilting, rotating, and height, and it comes with a VeSA mount accessory, which is 100 x 100mm. 

The monitor is Teams and Zoom certified, and provides HDMI, DP, and USB-C connectivity, USB-C connection allows for up to 90W power, and can be connected with a single cable to compatible laptops and mini PCs. 

It’s a USB hub with three USB 3.2 A, one USB 3.2 C, and one KVM switch, which allows seamless switching between image sources. 

The Dell P3424WEB curved monitor is available now for $2,199.00 AUD from the official Dell website.

