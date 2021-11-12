Dell XPS Desktop Most Powerful Yet

The new XPS Desktop from Dell Technologies is the company’s most powerful version yet.

Nearly 42 per cent larger than its predecessor (27L vs 19L), the new XPS Desktop ushers in an expansive suite of next-gen performance tech and a more robust cooling architecture.

With heavy-hitter performance cloaked by a minimalist design, creators, gamers and virtually anyone who wants to amplify their passions can now own a sophisticated PC with workhorse performance.

Whether you’re an aspiring artist or seasoned virtuoso, stay in your flow with the new 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors (up to i9) that handles creative projects and gameplay with ease, alongside the most impressive graphics options available on the market with either NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPUs (up to a 3090) or AMD Radeon™ RX GPUs (up to a 6900 XT).

Combined with next-gen DDR5 memory supporting up to 50 per cent faster clock speed than DDR4, as well as PCIe Gen5 graphics ready, the new XPS Desktop delivers incredible horsepower to help you conquer every task.

The front bezel of the chassis is designed to intake cool air and move it from the front and out the back. Notably, the new XPS Desktop is up to 21 per cent cooler under load (with a 125W cooling solution).

And the new high RPM fans (up to 5000 RPM) operate more efficiently at slower speeds, which helps makes the system quieter.

Overall, the new desktop is 50 per cent+ quieter under load over previous generations, so you can channel your flow state and gets a lot more done!

The XPS Desktop will be available for Australia later this spring, shipping with Windows 11.