Denon Challenges Sony With New Home Theatre Receiver

News by Joe Gallop Share
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Denon has unveiled its latest AV receiver, the AVR-S980H, as it looks to challenge Sony’s dominance in the home cinema category.

Positioned as a versatile, mid-range option, the 7.2-channel receiver delivers 90 watts per channel and supports configurations ranging from simple stereo setups through to 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos systems.

The launch marks a comeback for the AV receiver market after a relatively quiet period in recent years.

The AVR-S980H has strong support for both streaming and gaming. Connectivity includes six HDMI inputs – three of which support 8K or 4K at 120Hz – alongside features such as 1440p pass-through and AMD FreeSync for smoother gameplay.

Denon AVR S980 lifestyle 11 Denon Challenges Sony With New Home Theatre Receiver

Streaming capabilities have also been expanded, with support for Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Qobuz and Denon’s HEOS multiroom platform.

The receiver is also compatible with Denon’s wireless speaker range, including the Home 200, 400 and 600, allowing users to build surround setups without extensive cabling.

Screenshot 2026 04 16 111313 Denon Challenges Sony With New Home Theatre Receiver

Denon says ease of use remains a key focus, with guided on-screen setup, app control and a web-based interface for managing settings across devices. Built-in Audyssey room calibration is included to optimise sound performance based on room acoustics.

Lyle Smith, president of Sound United at Harman, said the device aims to make everyday entertainment “more engaging and enjoyable” for families.

Priced at US$949 (around A$1,450), the AVR-S980H enters a competitive segment currently led by Sony’s TA-AN1000.

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