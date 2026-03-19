Denon Launches DP-500BT Wireless Turntable

Denon has unveiled the DP-500BT, a premium semi-automatic Bluetooth turntable designed to blend traditional vinyl playback with modern wireless listening.

The new model, priced at A$1,599, combines classic analogue playback with the flexibility of Bluetooth streaming to speakers, soundbars and headphones around the home.

Vinyl continues to see strong global demand. According to Luminate, US vinyl sales reached 47.9 million units last year, marking the 19th consecutive year of growth, while independent record stores accounted for around 40 per cent of purchases.

“The DP-500BT brings timeless analog and modern wireless freedom together in a way only Denon can,” said Lyle Smith, President of Sound United at HARMAN. “Whether someone is building their first vinyl setup or expanding an existing system, this turntable delivers a premium experience with simple, flexible Bluetooth streaming.”

At its core, the DP-500BT focuses on traditional hi-fi design. It features a precision belt-drive system, static balanced S-shaped tonearm, and an aluminium die-cast platter designed to improve stability and reduce distortion.

A pre-installed moving-magnet cartridge and switchable phono preamp allow it to connect directly to powered speakers or amplifiers straight out of the box.

Where the DP-500BT stands out is wireless connectivity. The turntable supports aptX, aptX HD and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs.

The device also integrates with Denon Home speakers and HEOS-enabled amplifiers, allowing vinyl records to be played across multi-room audio setups.

Design-wise, the DP-500BT adopts Denon’s minimalist aesthetic, with a two-tone finish, cast metal feet, vibration-resistant construction and removable dust cover.

With semi-automatic playback that includes auto lift and stop, Denon says the DP-500BT is designed to protect records while making vinyl easier to enjoy in modern living spaces.