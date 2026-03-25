Denon Targets Multi-Room Speaker Market With New Home Range

Denon is expanding into the premium wireless speaker market with its Denon Home range, positioning the multi-room audio line-up as a high-performance alternative for consumers who want immersive sound without the complexity of traditional wired systems.

The Denon Home series includes three models, the Denon Home 200 ($699), 400 ($999) and 600 ($1,499), designed to deliver room-filling sound, Dolby Atmos Music support and multi-room streaming through the company’s HEOS ecosystem.

Across the range, Denon is emphasising a combination of high-resolution audio performance and simple setup.

The speakers are designed to work straight out of the box, with streaming, control and system expansion handled through the HEOS app. The platform also enables multi-room playback, allowing users to link multiple speakers across the home.

Denon is also leaning heavily on its heritage in high-end audio engineering, with the speakers tuned by the brand’s ‘Sound Master’ and designed to deliver balanced sound with detailed highs, expressive mids and deep bass. Support for high-resolution streaming services including TIDAL, Qobuz and Amazon Music HD is also a key part of the offering.

At the entry level, the Denon Home 200 (pictured below) is positioned as a compact wireless speaker for smaller rooms and everyday listening. It delivers stereo sound and Dolby Atmos Music support and can be paired with a second unit to create a wider stereo soundstage.

The Denon Home 400 (below) steps up performance with a six-driver speaker array and built-in height speakers to create a more immersive audio experience, aimed at users wanting richer, room-filling sound without moving to a full home theatre system.

At the top end, the Denon Home 600 (below) features an eight-driver array including built-in subwoofers and height speakers, designed to deliver deeper bass and a larger, more expansive soundstage for a more cinematic listening experience.

Across all three models, connectivity includes Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, USB and auxiliary input, along with wireless streaming and multi-room control through HEOS. Users can also expand the system over time by adding additional speakers or linking the devices with Denon AV receivers and soundbars.

Denon’s push comes as competition in the wireless speaker market intensifies. Sonos, once the dominant brand in multi-room audio and a strong performer at JB Hi-Fi, is attempting to regain momentum after a turbulent year following a controversial app overhaul that triggered widespread customer complaints and leadership changes.

While Sonos has recently launched new speakers in an effort to rebuild momentum, rivals such as Denon – now part of Samsung-owned Sound United – are moving to capture market share in an increasingly crowded category.