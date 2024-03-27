Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Denon has revealed its new DHT-S218 Dolby Atmos soundbar, which is full of ideal specifications, but affordable at the same time.

Designed for those with smaller rooms and TVs wanting big sound, this compact soundbar comes with two midrange drivers, two tweeters, and two integrated down-firing subwoofers, as well as Dolby Atmos support.

It measures in at 890 x 120 x 67mm, and weighs 3.6KG. It packs Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio for low latency streaming, multi-pairing, and multi-point support so the user can seamlessly switch between various phones or tablets.

It also features HDMI eARC connectivity, and optical audio, analogue, and subwoofer outputs. The Denon Dialog Enhancer improves dialogue clarity via three modes, finding the right balance of vocals and volume.

Additionally, it comes with a HDMI passthrough connection that supports 4K and Dolby Vision HDR.

The new Denon DHT-S218 Soundbar will be available in Australia from August 2024. It will be stocked at JB Hi-Fi, retailing for A$399.