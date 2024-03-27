Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Denon has revealed its new DHT-S218 Dolby Atmos soundbar, which is full of ideal specifications, but affordable at the same time.

Designed for those with smaller rooms and TVs wanting big sound, this compact soundbar comes with two midrange drivers, two tweeters, and two integrated down-firing subwoofers, as well as Dolby Atmos support.

It measures in at 890 x 120 x 67mm, and weighs 3.6KG. It packs Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio for low latency streaming, multi-pairing, and multi-point support so the user can seamlessly switch between various phones or tablets.

It also features HDMI eARC connectivity, and optical audio, analogue, and subwoofer outputs. The Denon Dialog Enhancer improves dialogue clarity via three modes, finding the right balance of vocals and volume.

Additionally, it comes with a HDMI passthrough connection that supports 4K and Dolby Vision HDR.

The new Denon DHT-S218 Soundbar will be available in Australia from August 2024. It will be stocked at JB Hi-Fi, retailing for A$399.

%name Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar

EASTER 2024 Banner 728x90px Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar
EFTM Award Channel News 970x90 Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar
Banner Z10 Al Wh 728x90px EN Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar
PN64 4Square Media 728x90 1 Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar
Middleton 728x90px Product Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar
Previous Post

LG Reveals New Colour For French Door Refrigerator

SVS’s Ultra Evolution Speakers Begin Shipping

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Microsoft Kills 'Groove' Music, Aligns With Spotify
Bluesound & NAD Launch Limited Time Cashback Offers
Review: B&O BeoPlay E8 Earbuds, Stylish And Small But Dropouts Galore