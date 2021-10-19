Denon’s Huge New 8K Receiver Will Bug Your Neighbours

Denon has announced the AVR-X1700H 8K Receiver, an amazing box with some serious capabilities.

With a huge 145W per channel, this is a one-stop shop, with support for the latest 3D audio formats, including Dolby Atmos, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualisation Technology, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X.

Specs-wise, it features the latest HDMI specifications: 8K/60Hz, 4K/120Hz pass-through, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and eARC support.

As you’d expect, it has support for all the major streaming services, and works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

It will be available for RRP: $1,399 AUD from December.

 

