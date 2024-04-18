Denon’s New Wireless Speaker Tipped To Rival Sonos

Denon has unveiled a new streamlined version of its Home 150 smart speaker, the Denon Home 150 NV, which is set to rival Sonos.

The company has claimed this version doesn’t miss when it comes to sound quality, and provides high resolution audio support up to 24bit / 192kHz, as well as support for DSD 2.8MHz and 5.5MHz.

It’s said to come with dual class-D amplifiers, with a 25mm tweeter alongside an 89mm woofer. On the back, the speaker is claimed to offer one single USB-A input, a 3.5mm analogue input, and an ethernet port.

This device reportedly doesn’t come with a voice assistant, but utilises Denon’s HEOS platform to access and control the multi-room capabilities.

This means, using compatible HEOS devices, the user can play the same song in multiple rooms, or play a different song in each connected room.

It’s claimed AirPlay 2 can be used to stream via Apple Music, and the speaker can be paired with other AirPlay compatible devices for a wireless stereo sound.

Additionally, the device reportedly has support for AirPlay 2, Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify, Amazon Music, and TuneIn Radio. Music can also allegedly be streamed over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

It’s also claimed to come equipped with three quick select buttons, which allow the user to store their favourite internet radio stations.

It’s said this device is a budget-friendly version of some of the best wireless speakers, including the Sonos Era (A$399), and the Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII.

The Denon Home 150 NV is expected to come in two colours, black and white, and retail for A$369 from the 10th of July.