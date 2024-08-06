Details Of New Entry-Level Sony Earbuds Emerge

While the WF-C500 are available in Australia at a price point of A$98 and are the go-to entry-level earbuds from the Japanese company, a new successor is believed to be on the way.

Details of Sony‘s next TWS earbuds called the WF-C510 have leaked. Renders and marketing material have been shared by tipster @MysteryLupin on X.

From a design perspective, the WF-C510 is nearly identical to its predecessor, the WF-C500. It retains the familiar shape, command button, and charging case.

While it lacks ANC, it does have a slightly improved 22-hour battery life – the WF-C500 has a total of 20 hours with the charging case.

Additional features include dual device pairing, ambient sound mode, and IPX4 water resistance.

Sony WF-C510 Earbuds (Image: @MysteryLupin on X)

There is no firm launch date on these earbuds, but tech analysts predict a launch in September 2024. They are expected to be at a similar price point  as the WF-C500.

Sony’s upcoming earbuds will have to compete in a crowded budget TWS market.

OnePlus is reported to be working on the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro, which is expected to debut with a A$334 price tag. While it will be significantly more expensive than Sony’s offerings, it will offer a 11mm woofer, 6mm tweeter, and Dynaudio-tuned sound. It will also offer improved 50 dB noise cancellation and up to 43 hours of battery life.

Nintendo has released new colour variants of its Zelda-themed wireless earbuds in some markets. Priced at around the A$68.61 mark, they offer Bluetooth 5.0 and six hours of battery life per charge, with the charging case providing three additional charges.

