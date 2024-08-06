Details Of New Entry-Level Sony Earbuds Emerge

While the WF-C500 are available in Australia at a price point of A$98 and are the go-to entry-level earbuds from the Japanese company, a new successor is believed to be on the way.

Details of Sony‘s next TWS earbuds called the WF-C510 have leaked. Renders and marketing material have been shared by tipster @MysteryLupin on X.

From a design perspective, the WF-C510 is nearly identical to its predecessor, the WF-C500. It retains the familiar shape, command button, and charging case.

While it lacks ANC, it does have a slightly improved 22-hour battery life – the WF-C500 has a total of 20 hours with the charging case.

Additional features include dual device pairing, ambient sound mode, and IPX4 water resistance.

There is no firm launch date on these earbuds, but tech analysts predict a launch in September 2024. They are expected to be at a similar price point as the WF-C500.

Sony’s upcoming earbuds will have to compete in a crowded budget TWS market.

OnePlus is reported to be working on the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro, which is expected to debut with a A$334 price tag. While it will be significantly more expensive than Sony’s offerings, it will offer a 11mm woofer, 6mm tweeter, and Dynaudio-tuned sound. It will also offer improved 50 dB noise cancellation and up to 43 hours of battery life.

Nintendo has released new colour variants of its Zelda-themed wireless earbuds in some markets. Priced at around the A$68.61 mark, they offer Bluetooth 5.0 and six hours of battery life per charge, with the charging case providing three additional charges.