Development Issues Delay Apple’s AR Glasses

Apple’s pair of lightweight augmented reality (AR) glasses, which were set to release after the launch of its sought after mixed reality headset this year, has been delayed due to technical challenges.

The Cupertino-based giant is facing difficulties manufacturing AR glasses which is a physically light, minimalistic, cheaper product although the company is still planning to release its premium mixed-reality headset.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman claimed that the entire development project for the glasses is on hold though the headset, called Reality Pro, is tipped to be launched in the VR market this year as planned.

The iPhone maker is now planning on following up with a lower-cost version of the mixed reality headset called Reality One as soon as 2024 or early 2025, according to sources.

Virtual reality (VR) headsets, which immerse a user in a virtual world, have gained some traction thanks in part to Meta’s Quest, and earlier Oculus, devices. But AR glasses, which overlay digital information onto real-world views, have proved harder to develop.

Part of the challenge comes from design issues since it is tough to fit a powerful battery into a device which is supposed to be similar to a regular pair of glasses.

Apple still has some teams “exploring technologies that would go into standalone glasses, should they eventually launch,” said Gurman but added that it remains a “long-term goal.”