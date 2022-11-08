Devialet Launches Classy Portable Speaker With 360 Degree Sound

Devialet has announced the Mania, its first portable smart speaker, which sports a luxury design, pristine sound, and the ability to fire music at 360 degrees.

The Mania crams Devialet’s proprietary tech into a small unit, making this more like a mini Phantom.

Like Devialet’s Phantom, and Dione speakers, the Mania uses the same companion app, allowing it to join a Devialet home speaker system set up.

The company’s own Active Stereo Calibration detects how playback works: if the speaker is against a wall, it will just play stereo sound, while if it is sat somewhere without any obstructions (such as in the image below) it will give the full 360 degree playback.

Devialet’s Speaker Active Matching technology will likewise synch up the amplifiers and speakers to finetune playback, with a very impressive 30Hz bass, to 20kHz treble range – unheard of for such a compact unit – just 17 cm tall and 2.3kg.

Ten hours of battery life is generous for something packing this much power, an IPX4 splash proof warning means you don’t need to be too gentle with the Mania, plus it supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Spotify Connect.

The battery is replaceable, too, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy decades of play with this little beaty.

The Devialet Mania is available in two standard finishes: Deep Black and Light Grey, and is available for pre-order now for approximately A$1,400.

There’s also a Paris Opéra edition, embellished with 24-carat moon-gold with a docking station for easy charging for AUD $1,700.