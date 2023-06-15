Devialet Launches New Portable Speaker In Two Colours

French audio company Devialet have launched two new colours in its Mania speaker range, Sunset Rose and Sandstorm, included in its Season Colour Exclusive Editions.

Devialet have explained these colour names have been intrinsically linked to the concept of the colour of sound or noise spectrum.

The Sunset Rose pays homage to a romantic sky at dusk and the Sandstorm was inspired by the “suspense of time felt across untapped mineral landscapes.”

Devialet have also crafter two playlists to go with the colours, which are currently available for listening on streaming platforms.

The Devialet Mania is a portable speaker that can offer high-end sound and high-quality design, adapting performance to wherever its placed in a room.

If placed near a wall, the onboard microphones will sense where it’s located and play music through the front speaker, with the rear drivers reinforcing the sound. When placed in the middle of the room, audio will play in 360-degree stereo.

Not the most affordable portable speaker, but does offer high-end audio experiences inside and out. It costs approximately ranging between $1,400 AUD to $1,700 AUD at full price.